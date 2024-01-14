ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man missing out of Albany has been located, according to the Albany Police Department. The man was found with the utilization of one of the department’s aerial drones.

On January 13 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Sand Street following reports of a missing 39-year-old person that had left their house in a concerning manner. Officers were able to track the man via his cell phone to the area of Slingerland Street and Oneida Terrace, where he was seen running through a stretch of woods.

Utilizing a drone equipped with thermal imaging, police were able to pinpoint the man’s exact location to a thicket near 98 Slingerland Street around 7:15 p.m. The man was tended to on the scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation.