Albany police union wants to end partnership with sheriff’s office

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The union representing Albany police officers wants to end its partnership with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office because it does not support the sheriff’s office high-speed vehicle pursuits.

Union Pres. Michael Delano released a statement after a chase led to a crash at the intersection of South Lake Avenue and Western Avenue Monday night. The crash caused injuries to another driver.

In his statement, he said:

Over the last several months, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office have initiated high speed

vehicle pursuits that have resulted in dangerous motor vehicle crashes within the City of

Albany. On Monday evening, another high speed ACSO pursuit ended in a motor vehicle crash

at the intersection of N Lake Ave and Western Ave, resulting in injuries to an innocent motorist.

These pursuits occur without immediate communication to the City of Albany Police

Department and with no clear command and control, ultimately putting our community and

officers at risk. This partnership between the City of Albany and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is not safe

and it is not helpful to us as patrol officers and detectives. While we appreciate our deputies’

efforts and intent, we demand the current arrangement as it exists now, come to an end. In years past, we have partnered with ACSO Deputies and NYS Troopers in what is referred

to as Joint Patrols. Joint Patrols utilize a collaborative approach to law enforcement, pairing

Officers, Deputies, and Troopers to enhance enforcement, communication, and joint lines of

effort. When necessary, Joint Patrols are safer and a more effective practice for supporting

operations within the City of Albany.

Delano said car chases put other drivers at an unnecessary risk.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple are expected to meet later in the week to discuss the partnership.