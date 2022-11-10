ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together on Thursday and have not been seen since.

Daisy Rivero. (Photo: Albany Police)

Daisy Rivero, 12, of Albany is described as a Hispanic girl, 5’3″, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a purple streak. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Vans sneakers, a light-colored zip-up with a design on it, and a black shirt underneath. Police say she is also probably carrying a pink-colored backpack.

Tomiko Akbar. (Photo: Albany Police)

Tomiko Akbar, 11, also of Albany, is described as a Black girl, 4’11”, 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants that say “Army” up the leg and a pink sweatshirt. She was also carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.