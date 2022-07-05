Albany Police are currently trying to find an eight-year-old boy who ran away from home Tuesday morning. (Photo: Albany Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are currently trying to find an eight-year-old boy who ran away from home Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., Brandon Isio ran away from his home on the 100 block of Livingston Avenue. He was last seen getting off a bus in the area of Lark Street and Manning Boulevard.

Photos courtesy Albany Police.

According to police, Brandon has autism. While they don’t believe he is in any danger at this time, authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him so they can bring him home safe. He was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms, white shirt and white socks.

Anyone who sees Brandon or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.