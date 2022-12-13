ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are trying to find Na’eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive. He went missing amidst Albany’s first “Code Blue Extreme” of the season, called when temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees.

Thompson is described as a Black boy, 5’9″ tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and colored hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a multi-colored sweatshirt, and a black jacket.

Photos: Albany Police Photos: Albany Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. No further information was available early Tuesday.