ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police met with the community on Wednesday and handed out free coffee. Coffee With a Cop happened throughout the city of Albany at Stewart’s Shops.

Officers handed out more than 100 coupons for a cup of coffee to residents. Police said they enjoy doing the event to invite conversations with the community.

“When they see me smiling and joking with them it’s to engage the community and it breaks down a barrier between the community and the police department,” community policing officer Steve Silver said.

Four Stewart’s locations took part in the event.