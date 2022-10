ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are searching for Braedon Loveday. The 15-year old was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Friday on the 300-block of Western Avenue.

He is described as being 6 ft. tall and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.