ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Nolah Callendar was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m.

Police say Callendar stands around 4’8″, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518) 462-8013.