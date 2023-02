ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police’s children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.

Skylar Jennings (Photo: Albany Police)

Police describes Jennings as a female, 5’4”, 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennings are asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-462-8039.