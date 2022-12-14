ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year tradition will return to the Center for Disability Services on Wednesday, when members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL), Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and Santa Claus bring gifts and holiday cheer for students at the Center’s Clover Patch Preschool and Langan School. The holiday event is returning after a two-year hiatus, organizers said.

Center students and faculty will gather in the main lobby of the Center’s 314 South Manning Boulevard hub, to thank PAL and Chief Hawkins for their generous donation of toys, sing holiday songs, and have photos taken with Santa Claus. The event is slated for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Students who have disabilities or severe medical conditions attend Clover Patch Preschool and the Langan School, where special education teachers, therapists, and other staff use technology, mobility equipment, and innovative techniques to teach students academics and life skills.