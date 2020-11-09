Albany Police respond to shooting at First and Quail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police responded to the scene of a shots fired incident at First and Quail Streets Monday afternoon.
At least two vehicles were fired upon, resulting in broken windows. A shot also may have been fired into a residence.
