Albany Police respond to shooting at First and Quail

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police responded to the scene of a shots fired incident at First and Quail Streets Monday afternoon.

At least two vehicles were fired upon, resulting in broken windows. A shot also may have been fired into a residence.

