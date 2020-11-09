Albany Police respond to shooting at First and Quail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police responded to the scene of a shots fired incident at First and Quail Streets Monday afternoon.

At least two vehicles were fired upon, resulting in broken windows. A shot also may have been fired into a residence.

Stick with NEWS10 for more as this story develops.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to First Street near Ontario Street for reports of shots fired. Evidence consistent with gunshots was located at the scene. No injuries have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/jz9GhViLoi — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) November 9, 2020

