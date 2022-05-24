ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department had a call for shots fired Sunday morning, around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets. Public Information Officer Steven A. Smith says evidence consistent with gunshots was located at the scene.

There were no reported injuries from this incident. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police Detectives at (518) 462-8039. You can also submit tips anonymously online through Capital Region Crime Stoppers.