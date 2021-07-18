Albany police recover 2 illegal, loaded handguns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany Police Department, officers found two individuals with loaded handguns in separate investigations on Thursday. Neither the adult parolee nor the juvenile probationer allegedly found in possession of these guns was legally allowed to possess them.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, as part of what they describe as an ongoing investigation, detectives reportedly detained Lance Goodard, 39, of Albany on Nutgrove Lane. They say he had a loaded .40 caliber handgun. “He was also arrested on the strength of a parole warrant,” police say, and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

At about 10:50 p.m., detectives investigating recent local shootings executed a search warrant on Judson Street between Second and First Streets. They say they discovered an unnamed 16-year-old there had a “loaded polymer handgun and a large capacity magazine containing 9-millimeter ammunition.”

The adolescent offender was taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.