Albany police recover 2 illegal guns

Albany County
Guns recovered on Lark Street in Albany on July 30, 2021. (Albany Police Department)

Guns recovered on Lark Street in Albany on July 30, 2021. (Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that the Albany Police Department has seized 62 illegal guns so far in 2021. That’s including two loaded handguns police report recovering during a Friday night traffic stop on Lark Street and Madison Avenue.

At about 6 p.m., police report seeing a parked car blocking traffic in the middle of Lark Street near Lancaster. The officer told got the car to move out of the way and then officially began a traffic stop at the corner of Madison.

Police said one of the passengers in the car—Sharod Hawkins, 22, of Schenectady—had a loaded .380 caliber handgun hidden in his pocket. They also report finding a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat.

Sherrod was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The other four occupants of the car—including two minors—were charged with one count each. They are:

  • John Kemp, 21, of Schenectady
  • Jabbar Bunch, 29, of Albany
  • 16-year-old Schenectady boy
  • 17-year-old Schenectady girl

Hawkins, Kemp, and Bunch were arraigned Saturday in Albany Criminal Court. The teens will be arraigned in Albany County Family Court in the future.

