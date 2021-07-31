Albany police recover 2 illegal guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that the Albany Police Department has seized 62 illegal guns so far in 2021. That’s including two loaded handguns police report recovering during a Friday night traffic stop on Lark Street and Madison Avenue.

At about 6 p.m., police report seeing a parked car blocking traffic in the middle of Lark Street near Lancaster. The officer told got the car to move out of the way and then officially began a traffic stop at the corner of Madison.

Police said one of the passengers in the car—Sharod Hawkins, 22, of Schenectady—had a loaded .380 caliber handgun hidden in his pocket. They also report finding a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat.

Sherrod was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The other four occupants of the car—including two minors—were charged with one count each. They are:

John Kemp, 21, of Schenectady

Jabbar Bunch, 29, of Albany

16-year-old Schenectady boy

17-year-old Schenectady girl

Hawkins, Kemp, and Bunch were arraigned Saturday in Albany Criminal Court. The teens will be arraigned in Albany County Family Court in the future.