ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department. A spokesman for the department said the man was shot at about 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street.

The victim was treated at the scene for at least one gunshot wound to the torso, the spokesman said. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he died.

The identity of the victim will not be released, police said, until his family is told about the tragedy. At this time, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.