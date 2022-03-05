ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 7:05 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Livingston Avenue between Quail Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a domestic dispute. Information from the time of the call showed that a man inside the apartment was allegedly armed with a handgun and had threatened a woman during an argument.

Upon arrival, officers encountered J’Si Williams, 23, of Dacula, Georgia near the apartment. During their interaction, Williams reportedly ran from officers on foot. Following a brief chase, Williams was tracked down and arrested. A loaded .32 handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Police allegedly recovered this loaded .32 caliber handgun at the scene. (Photo: Albany Police Department)

Williams was charged with one count of second-degree menacing and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and taken to Albany County Jail.