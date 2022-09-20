ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is reporting a search for an 11-year-old from Albany who was last seen around North Main and Washington Avenues. They said witnesses most recently spotted Kulanji Moore around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said he is black, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black Looney Toons jacket, white T-shirt, gray athletic pants, and white sneakers when last seen.

If you or someone you know has information about Kulanji or his whereabouts, contact Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.