ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet. According to a city police spokesperson, he was shot around 3:15 p.m., near the intersection of Sherman and Quail Streets.

Dias was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the shooting was not random, and it happened during a dispute between people who knew each other.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to either call detectives at (518) 462-8039 or submit an online tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.