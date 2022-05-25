ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man who police say is responsible for burglarizing several Albany businesses in the month of May has been arrested. Derrick Buggs, 34, was taken into custody after an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

The first of four reported robberies took place on May 20, around 8:30 p.m. The Albany Police Department responded that night to Supreme Jewelers, located at 911 Central Avenue for reports of a burglary in progress. According to police, Buggs had thrown a brick through the store’s front window, stole several jewelry items, and ran from the scene.

The next night, on Saturday, May 21, another burglary was reported at the T-Mobile at 900 Central Avenue around 10:45 p.m. This time, officers say Buggs threw a rock through the front glass door, went into the store, and stole several electronic items from inside.

But it doesn’t stop there- police caught Buggs after he allegedly tried to pull a two-in-one operation on May 22. First, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to CVS, located at 153 Central Avenue after Buggs reportedly threw a rock through the front door and stole items from the store.

Just four hours later, Buggs allegedly came back for round two. Officers responded to the same CVS after he had reportedly thrown a brick through the front glass window- having already broken the door- and went in that way, to steal some more.

Through their investigation, Albany detectives identified Buggs as a suspect in the four burglaries and arrested him Tuesday.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary (Four counts)

Third-degree grand larceny (Two counts)

Third-degree criminal mischief (Two counts)

Buggs is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.