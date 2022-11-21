ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police are trying to find Avery Grimm, 10, who allegedly ran away from his Third Street home around 10 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and green boots, a police spokesperson said.

Grimm is described as a Black boy, 4’10” tall with a slim build. According to police, he has dark-colored hair, which is in braids.

Anyone with information on Grimm’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.