ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is looking for information in regards to an abandoned dog. The dog was found tied to a tree on April 13.

The dog was found in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve near Old State Road and the City of Albany line. Police said the dog was without any food or water while temperatures were in the high 80s.

The dog found in the Albany Pine Bush (photo courtesy: APD)

Anyone with information about the dog can call investigators at (518) 462-7107. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.