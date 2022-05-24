ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, May 23, around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Albany Police Department responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Allen Street for reports of a domestic-related incident in which a man took a woman’s child and refused to give her back. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she was arguing with Deavonta Benson, 20, of Albany when Benson took her four-month-old daughter, Zay-lanii Cancer.

Albany Police Officers asked for the public’s help in finding the child at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday. Just eight minutes later, she was found by Albany Police Detectives. According to Public Information Officer Steven A. Smith, she is safe and has been reunited with her mother.

There have not yet been any charges reported against Benson. This is an ongoing investigation, and as soon as any further details are released, we will update you both on-air and online.