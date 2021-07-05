Albany police knockdown early morning fire on Independence Day

Olive Tree Lane fire. (Albany Fire Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Sunday morning, the C Platoon of the Albany Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Olive Tree Lane, off of upper New Scotland Avenue.

The arriving fire crew encountered a “well-advanced” structure fire, with flames visible through the roof of the single-family home from the street.

According to a Facebook post from the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, crews went to a defensive posture while protecting exposures. They said that two firefighters were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

