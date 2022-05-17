ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is continuing to investigate a homicide that took place late Monday night inside a home on Washington Avenue. On Monday, May 16, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Washington Avenue between North Main Avenue and Partridge Street for reports of a stabbing. When police first got there, they located Tyrome Wallace, 31, of Albany inside the home with stab wounds.

Wallace was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was taken to Albany Medical Center. He died later in the night from his injuries.

Through early investigations, the Albany Police say they know the incident occurred inside the home and was between people who all knew each other. At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages and anyone with additional information that may help with the investigation is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you can submit tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online, or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. If you provide Crime Stoppers with information that leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash award.