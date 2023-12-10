ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on December 8. The incident took place near Roots Achievement Academy on Central Avenue.

Police say that around 3:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a 14-year-old was reportedly slashed with a knife after a fight was started between two young people. According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries under the left eye as a result of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.