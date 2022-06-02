ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Old Hickory Drive. Police said an unidentified 30-year-old woman, was found dead inside her apartment.

On Tuesday, at about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Old Hickory Drive within the Loudon Arms Apartments for a welfare check of a tenant. Police said at this time the circumstances of her death appear to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details or the identity of the woman will not be released at this time they added. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

As always, 100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting Capital Region Crimestoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.