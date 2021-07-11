State Street shooting hospitalizes 2 teens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers are investigating the a shooting on State Street, just east of Eagle Street, where two teens were shot on Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., police say that staff from Albany Medical Center reported two 15-year-old boys arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police say their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing both at the hospital and State Street, where a portion of the road was briefly closed Sunday night. Police presence at the scene began to disperse close to 11 p.m.