Albany Police investigating social media marketplace robberies

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ordering online with a credit card after shopping on social media

Ordering online with a credit card after shopping on social media. (rupixen.com / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two separate incidents where victims trying to sell items via social media were robbed. In both encounters, the would-be sellers were attacked in public.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported robbery near Bingham Street and McCarty Avenue. The victim told police that he was selling an iPhone on the ecommerce platform Letgo. He said he agreed to meet a buyer in that location, but when the man arrived, he punched the seller in the face, took the phone, and fled.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reported robbery near Summit and Delaware Avenues. This victim’s story was similar: After listing a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace, he agreed to meet with a buyer who punched him and stole his phone. No serious injuries were reported at either incident.

The Albany Police Department says that if you want to meet an internet stranger in a safe location, do so at a police station. They say their lobbies on Arch Street and Western Avenue are both available for both buyers and sellers who want to stay safe when shopping on social media.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report