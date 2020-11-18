Albany Police investigating social media marketplace robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two separate incidents where victims trying to sell items via social media were robbed. In both encounters, the would-be sellers were attacked in public.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported robbery near Bingham Street and McCarty Avenue. The victim told police that he was selling an iPhone on the ecommerce platform Letgo. He said he agreed to meet a buyer in that location, but when the man arrived, he punched the seller in the face, took the phone, and fled.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reported robbery near Summit and Delaware Avenues. This victim’s story was similar: After listing a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace, he agreed to meet with a buyer who punched him and stole his phone. No serious injuries were reported at either incident.

The Albany Police Department says that if you want to meet an internet stranger in a safe location, do so at a police station. They say their lobbies on Arch Street and Western Avenue are both available for both buyers and sellers who want to stay safe when shopping on social media.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.