ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place directly across from the Livingston and Lake Playground near the Tivoli Preserve in the city.

Public information officer Steve Smith confirmed to NEWS10 that nobody was shot and no injuries were reported at the scene on 3rd Street. The incident took place after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Smith said some evidence has been located and that the circumstances are still under investigation.