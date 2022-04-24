ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Albany Police officers were called to the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area. According to Albany Police Department Public Information Officer Steve Smith, police recovered some evidence at the scene that has prompted an investigation into the incident.

No injuries were reported after the alleged shooting. Police were continuing their investigation as of Sunday morning, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have photos or videos from the scene of the potential crime or would like to submit a news tip, you may contact us at news@news10.com, or by phone at (518) 436-4822. Stick with NEWS10 both online and on-air as this story develops.