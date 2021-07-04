Albany police investigating shooting on Morton Ave.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident on Morton Avenue Sunday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., officers responded near Morton Avenue and Eagle Street for reports of shots fired. Staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital also notified police that two men with gunshot wounds in their arms entered the emergency room shortly thereafter. Both men were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should contact detectives at (518) 462-8039.

