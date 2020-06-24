Albany police investigating shooting on First and Quail Streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are now investigating another shooting, and have identified a female victim. Though not much information is currently available, Chief Eric Hawkins will soon address the media.
Albany police’s public information officer tweeted the information:
