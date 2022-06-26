ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened near Second Street. On Sunday, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.

Subsequently, a man walked into Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.