Police are investigating a shooting in the area of First and Quail Streets in the city of Albany on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Twitter/Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on First Street near Quail Street. A short time later, police said a 26-year-old man walked into Albany Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 462-8039.