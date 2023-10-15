ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on October 14. The incident took place on Sheridan Avenue.

On Saturday at 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 200 block area of Sheridan Avenue following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was tended to on the scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. According to police, the preliminary investigation yielded that the shooting was not random, and was in relation to an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect, who are known to each other.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518)462-8039, and anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.