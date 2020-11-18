Albany Police investigating Second Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department released a statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a Tuesday night shooting.

Police say that around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to the scene of Second Avenue and Sloan Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence near the intersection and began investigating.

Shortly after the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder had just entered the emergency room. Police say they believe this individual was shot during the incident on Second Avenue.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.