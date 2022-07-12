ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department closed Robin Street from Clinton Avenue to Elk Street for hours Tuesday morning, as they continued to investigate an early-morning shooting. Officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police say a 30-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He’s been taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further details are available at this time. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this breaking news situation.