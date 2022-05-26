ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department said officers are investigating an early morning Thursday homicide on Quail Street. They said the victim won’t be identified just yet, as they await proper notifications.

At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the scene at the corner of Quail and Second Streets for a reported shooting. They found the 35-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead.

The police investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8029, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.