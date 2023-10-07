ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place early in the morning on October 7. The incident occurred on Providence Place.

On Saturday around 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Providence Place following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center, where police say he is in stable condition. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other, and at this time the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)463-8039, and anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.