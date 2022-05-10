ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Partridge Street. According to police, a 60-year-old woman was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were in custody as of 10:00 a.m. There has been no word on the condition of the victim.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 462-8039. If you have pictures or videos from the scene or would like to submit a news tip, you can reach us by email at news@news10.com.