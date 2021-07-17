Albany police investigating Ontario Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident near Ontario and Benson Streets at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found evidence of gunshots on the scene and began investigating while an 18-year-old man walked into the emergency room at Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police linked the gunshot wound victim, currently in critical but stable condition, to Ontario Street. They also linked him to another shooting from earlier this week. On Monday, they say he was shot in the arm on Clinton Avenue between Lark and Dove Streets.

Police say both incidents are still under investigation.