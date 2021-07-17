Albany police investigating Ontario Street shooting

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident near Ontario and Benson Streets at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found evidence of gunshots on the scene and began investigating while an 18-year-old man walked into the emergency room at Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police linked the gunshot wound victim, currently in critical but stable condition, to Ontario Street. They also linked him to another shooting from earlier this week. On Monday, they say he was shot in the arm on Clinton Avenue between Lark and Dove Streets.

Police say both incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire