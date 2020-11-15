Albany police investigating North Manning Boulevard homicide [Updated]

UPDATE: Albany Police say they’re made an arrest in connection with the “domestic-related” homicide that occurred just at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday. Kristopher Castanon, 27, was located and arrested near the scene. The victim is Castanon’s mother, Denise Castanon, 53. She was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center after police located her inside the home with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Castsnon has been charged with one count of Murder 2nd and is set to be arraigned.

The information originally released appears below:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a late Saturday night homicide that took place on the 100-block of North Manning Boulevard.

About 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area for a reported altercation, discovering upon arrival that it was a homicide. They say their investigation revealed that the confrontation took place among individuals who know each other.

If you or someone you know has any information, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039.

A statement from the Albany Police Department says more information will be released when available.