ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is conducting an investigation into the resource misuse of the city’s Lead Service Replacement Program by a former employee of the Albany Water Department. Mayor Kathy Sheehan has ordered an immediate review of all lead service replacement grants, and police are investigating the alleged financial misconduct of the former employee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department Detective’s Office at (518)462-8039.