Albany police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police announced Wednesday night they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. They said it happened about 8 p.m. on Watervliet Avenue Extension.

Officers responded to the area between Everett Road and Watervliet Avenue after receiving reports that someone was hit by a car. Arriving on-scene, they found a 68-year-old man seriously injured in the road.

He was treated at the scene by emergency responders and sent to Albany Med, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police said they will not reveal the victim’s name until proper notifications are made.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was crossing the street southbound on foot when he was hit by a vehicle heading east. The vehicle immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

