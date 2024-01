ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Police were called to Rose Court on January 14 around 10:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of the man who had not been heard from since Saturday. Once there, officers said they found the man dead inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.