Albany Police investigating Clinton Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is currently on the scene at the intersection of Clinton and Lexington Avenues for a reported shooting.

Police say that officers responded to the scene at around 9 p.m. Shortly thereafter, they were notified that a 32-year-old man was admitted to the emergency room at Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the arms.

Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. They’re still investigating, and urge anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (518) 462-8039.