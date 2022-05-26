ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department received a call about a bomb threat to Hackett Middle School and three other schools outside the Albany City School District around 8:50 a.m. This forced all four schools to go into lockout for a short period of time while police investigated.

Albany Police officers swept the schools and determined that the threat was unfounded. They have now started an investigation into who called the threats in.

Schools threatened:

Hackett Middle School

Albany Community Charter School

KIPP Albany

Green Tech

Ron Lesko, spokesman for the City School District of Albany, said they did put lockout procedures in place at Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST), across the street from Hackett, as a precautionary measure as well.

During a lockout, no one is able to enter or exit school buildings. Inside, school continues as usual.