Albany police investigating 2 recent shooting deaths as homicides

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two recent shootings as homicides. The first took place early morning Friday, and the second was early morning Saturday. Police say that in the first case, Lamon Lanier, 34, of Albany—the victim of Friday’s Willet Street shooting who turned up at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head—died from those injuries on Saturday morning.

The second homicide stemmed from another shooting incident on Third and Oak Streets. At about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene where shots were reportedly fired. They say they found a Rashad Nicholson, 30, of Albany in the road with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Nicholson was treated for these serious injuries at the scene by medical responders and sent to Albany Med. He was pronounced dead within hours. The police alert that he died from his injuries went out about 12:50 p.m.

Police say that hospital staff notified them of two other victims from the Third Street shooting that claimed Nicholson’s life. A 30-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg were both treated at Albany Med for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating both homicides. Call Albany detectives to report information about these shootings at (518) 462-8039, visit Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or download the P3Tips app.