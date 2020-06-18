Albany Police investigate two overnight shootings leaving 9 injured

ALBANY, N,Y, (NEWS10) –Nine people were shot overnight Thursday in two separate incidents, according to Albany Police.

Police said all of the injuries are non-life threatening and happened in two separate locations.

Seven people are currently being treated at local area hospitals after a shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. on Albany Street near North Pearl Street.

Upon arrival to that scene, officers located a 26-year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. While Police were investigating on scene staff from two local area hospitals notified police that multiple men entered the emergency room for gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

NEWS10 was on the scene shortly after it happened and witnessed K-9 units and police investigating the area.

About an hour before at 12:30 a.m., another shooting occurred on Second Street just west of Judson Street. Upon arrival officers found a 52-year old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Shortly after the call, police said Albany Medical Center staff notified police that a 31-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. The two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if both incidents are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with any information is asked to call 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article throughout the day as new information is learned.

