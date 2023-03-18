ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating in Albany after two people were stabbed before 3 a.m. They have not announced any arrests so far.

According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, police responded to the scene of the 500 block of Hamilton Street at around 2:45 a.m. for a stabbing. Smith said that investigators determined that two men—ages 20 and 22—were stabbed.

They said that they were wounded during a large fight at a local residence. The 20-year-old was stabbed in the arm and the 22-year-old stabbed in the torso. Neither injury was considered life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 for more as it develops.